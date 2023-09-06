John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HPF opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPF. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 24.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

