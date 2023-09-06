Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up to $22.53

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.53, but opened at $23.74. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 246,777 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XPOF shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $77.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 23,150 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $497,030.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 339,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,828.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ryan Junk sold 15,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $300,581.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,110.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 23,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $497,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,828.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 59,340 shares of company stock worth $1,313,272 and have sold 48,647 shares worth $912,128. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,954 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $1,705,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,097,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

