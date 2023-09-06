Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $2.52

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $2.62. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 301 shares traded.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 3.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $50,660,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

