PCM Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

PCM Fund Trading Up 3.7 %

PCM Fund stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. PCM Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCM Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in PCM Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PCM Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PCM Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PCM Fund by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PCM Fund by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

