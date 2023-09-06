Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $75.60 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $75.60 million and $284,230.32 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,673.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00245161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.58 or 0.00750118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.10 or 0.00545687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00060208 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00118053 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 73,278,405 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.