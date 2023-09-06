Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Up to $21.67

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $22.66. Toast shares last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 1,067,993 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TOST shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Toast Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $943.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 257,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $5,829,920.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,968,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,150,976.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 257,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $5,829,920.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,968,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,150,976.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 15,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $333,155.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 853,584 shares of company stock worth $20,267,415. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 502,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,896 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Toast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,926,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,191,000 after buying an additional 85,321 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,121,000 after buying an additional 353,699 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Articles

