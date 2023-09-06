Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Up 22.4%

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) rose 22.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75. Approximately 93,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 18,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Theratechnologies from C$1.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The firm has a market cap of C$41.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.80, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.31.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.84 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 45.09% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0224434 EPS for the current year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

