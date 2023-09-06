PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.33

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 321835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $74,533,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $15,008,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,435,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

