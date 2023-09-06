Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.98

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 155073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGRO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

Adecoagro Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $402.87 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter worth $93,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adecoagro

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

