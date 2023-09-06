Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.36

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 13560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Monro Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Monro had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Monro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monro

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.03 per share, with a total value of $350,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,609.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Monro by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Monro by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Monro by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Monro by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Monro by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 258,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

