iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.66

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 241925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.