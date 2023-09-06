Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $155.26

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.26 and last traded at $154.99, with a volume of 256156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,599,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

