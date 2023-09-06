Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.54

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 13941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 112.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $877,286.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xencor during the first quarter worth $23,316,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at $14,034,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 19.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 348.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 405,458 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

