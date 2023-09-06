Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.98

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 624565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $591.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 4,130,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,612,000 after acquiring an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,976,000 after acquiring an additional 153,649 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 164,284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,537,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 166,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,817,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 66,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

