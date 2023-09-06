Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Up to $83.73

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.73, but opened at $92.89. Roku shares last traded at $92.99, with a volume of 7,258,577 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Roku from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Roku from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.30.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Roku

Roku Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 122,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.