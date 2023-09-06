Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Trading Down 2.6%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.08 and last traded at C$4.12. 789,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,253,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.23.

Tilray Brands Trading Down 6.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.52.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

