Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $157.57

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $157.57 and last traded at $159.84, with a volume of 91032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.65 and a 200 day moving average of $199.73.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

