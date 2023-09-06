Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.81

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 1123194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,601,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,554.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,203,472 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,322 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,759,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,794,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,423,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535,204 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,198 shares during the period. 42.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

