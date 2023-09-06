Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.38

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 6157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
