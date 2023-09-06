Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.38

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 6157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,138,000 after purchasing an additional 144,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 145.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 285,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 168,859 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

