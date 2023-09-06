Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $36.83 million and $40,164.87 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00096751 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00048822 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00027974 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

