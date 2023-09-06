Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.97

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.96, with a volume of 10443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

Ur-Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of C$516.61 million, a P/E ratio of -17.45, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 275.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. On average, analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0064899 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

