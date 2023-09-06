Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 236,194 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 169,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Cabral Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$22.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

