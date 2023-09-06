Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading 36.4% Higher

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 36.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 228,880 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 56,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Inomin Mines Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the King's Point gold-copper-zinc project located Newfoundland; the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property situated in the south-western British Columbia; the Beaver Magnesium-Nickle-Cobalt property located in the Cariboo region of south-central British Columbia; the Lynx Nickel property in British Columbia; and La Gitana and Pena Blanca Gold-Silver projects located in Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inomin Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inomin Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.