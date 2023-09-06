Nano (XNO) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Nano has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $83.24 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,598.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00245190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00748656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.69 or 0.00541785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00060176 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00117671 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

