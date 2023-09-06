aelf Price Tops $0.30 (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001185 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $192.18 million and $3.04 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00009379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001591 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002359 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 633,487,667 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

