Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $21.14 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $21,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,444,000 after acquiring an additional 281,398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PPG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PPG traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.45. The stock had a trading volume of 172,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,699. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.57. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

