O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,657 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Cummins by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Trading Up 1.0 %

CMI traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.21. 39,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.49. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.40 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

