Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $369,386.99 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,598.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00245190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00748656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.69 or 0.00541785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00060176 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00117671 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

