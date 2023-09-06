Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 520 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.87% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $17,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 49,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 37,490 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUPN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $162,214.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,015.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $32.06. 34,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.02. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.63 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

