Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 215,008 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $35,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $128.90. 10,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,832. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.31%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. SVB Securities raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

Get Our Latest Report on UHS

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.