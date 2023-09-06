Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Dover by 29,600.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $143.78 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.