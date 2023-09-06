Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.02 Million Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,279 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of RXO worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in RXO by 752.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their price target on RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

RXO opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 159.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. RXO, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.50.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. RXO had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

