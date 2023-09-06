Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 191.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Brink’s by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Brink’s by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 517.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brink’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brink’s news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BCO traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $75.76. 7,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $77.46. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.15). Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

Brink’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.