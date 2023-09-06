Clear Street LLC Invests $36,000 in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,545,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,527,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,172,000.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PLAOU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

