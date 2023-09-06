FORA Capital LLC Buys New Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,844 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CYBR opened at $168.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.19 and a 52-week high of $169.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYBR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.73.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

