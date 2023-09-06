3,486 Shares in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA) Acquired by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in HCM Acquisition by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,856,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,305,000 after acquiring an additional 729,373 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCM Acquisition by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after buying an additional 481,500 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCM Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,976,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HCM Acquisition by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 794,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 44,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

HCM Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of HCM Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. HCM Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

About HCM Acquisition

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. HCM Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

