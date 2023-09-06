Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $427,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.019 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

