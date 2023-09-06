Clear Street LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Clear Street LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $741,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Stock Performance

ACAHU remained flat at $10.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

