Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2023

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Shares of ZS opened at $162.74 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,768,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,475,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,115 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,921. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $7,278,000. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $22,620,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

