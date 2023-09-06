Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 15,902 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,902 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDXC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 469,429 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 1,004.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 382,413 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 240,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex Stock Performance

CDXC stock remained flat at $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,901. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. ChromaDex Co. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 million. Analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CDXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ChromaDex

ChromaDex Profile

(Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.