Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of LAMR opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average is $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.65%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

