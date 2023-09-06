Clear Street LLC Purchases Shares of 3,598 Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Separately, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 644,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Stock Performance

MSSA remained flat at $10.78 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Profile

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

