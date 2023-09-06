Clear Street LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $727,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 733,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,892,000.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAMSW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. 1,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,527. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on research and development of transformative therapies for metabolic diseases and Alzheimer's disease. The company develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead investigational candidate, obicetrapib, is a novel, selective inhibitor that targets the Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein (CETP), which transports cholesterol from high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) to low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).

