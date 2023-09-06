Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Position Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Match Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 161.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.77.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $63.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,735 shares of company stock valued at $444,013. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

