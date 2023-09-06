Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,240.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 767.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.11. 38,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $100.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

