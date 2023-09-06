Clear Street LLC Purchases Shares of 3,241 Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 855.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COOL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,961. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45.

Corner Growth Acquisition Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

