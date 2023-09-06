Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after buying an additional 2,577,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,185,000 after buying an additional 297,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC remained flat at $152.34 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,584. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $145.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

