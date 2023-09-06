Clear Street LLC Purchases 2,970 Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Free Report) by 1,485.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Price Performance
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI stock remained flat at $10.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26.
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.
