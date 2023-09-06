RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.20

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.20 and traded as low as $3.75. RF Industries shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 3,300 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RF Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

