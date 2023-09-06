Independent Advisor Alliance Has $502,000 Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ventas were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,928,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,089,000 after acquiring an additional 327,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,955,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,799,000 after purchasing an additional 156,421 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ventas by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,916,000 after buying an additional 971,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,685,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,492,000 after buying an additional 167,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ventas by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,715,000 after buying an additional 907,148 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Down 1.9 %

VTR opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 222.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on VTR

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.